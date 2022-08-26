Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $209,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.