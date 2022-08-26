Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.