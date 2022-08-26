The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lowered by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

