Intersect Capital LLC Sells 840 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 778,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 112,647 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

