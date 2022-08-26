Intersect Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

NYSE:PXD opened at $259.89 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.