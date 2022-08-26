Intersect Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
