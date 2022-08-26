Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

