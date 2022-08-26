Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.48 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

