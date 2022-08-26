Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.