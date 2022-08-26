Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

