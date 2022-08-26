Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

