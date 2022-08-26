3,300 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 719,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.24 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

