Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

