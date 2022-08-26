Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $180.90 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

