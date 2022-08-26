Intersect Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

