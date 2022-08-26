Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

