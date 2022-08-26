Intersect Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

