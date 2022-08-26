Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

