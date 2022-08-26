Intersect Capital LLC Sells 117 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Up 2.4 %

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AN opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

