Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,121 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.