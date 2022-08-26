First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.20 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.