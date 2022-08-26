Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of TM opened at $156.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

