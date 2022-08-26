Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.