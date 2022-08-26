Intersect Capital LLC Buys 202 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

