VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after buying an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.