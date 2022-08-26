Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.