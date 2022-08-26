First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,689 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

JOB stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

