First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $13,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $36.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

