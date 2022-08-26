First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

GLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

