Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cars.com worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cars.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

About Cars.com

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.02. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.