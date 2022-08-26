Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cars.com worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

