First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.