First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Stock Up 1.7 %

PCTEL stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.