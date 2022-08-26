First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 35,103 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ADTRAN by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

