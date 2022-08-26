First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 132.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,408 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 38.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 78,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

