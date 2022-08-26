First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,136 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in CRH by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CRH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 101,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

