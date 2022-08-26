QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Position Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,778,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.02. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

QNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

