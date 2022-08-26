First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 236,978 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

