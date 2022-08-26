First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 78,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $464.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $23.71.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

