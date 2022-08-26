First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NX opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

