MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

