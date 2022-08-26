First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 3,648,930 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,648,930 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $49.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

