First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 236,978 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.72.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

