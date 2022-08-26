First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

