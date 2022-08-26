First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

