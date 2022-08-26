First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

