Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,712,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after buying an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 364,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

