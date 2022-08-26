First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

