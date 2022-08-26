First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 80,746 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 265,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $8.35 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $735.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BW. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

