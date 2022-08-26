First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,107 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $58.45 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

